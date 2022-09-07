Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,686 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CUZ. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $604,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cousins Properties by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,558 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 79,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 43,892 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Cousins Properties stock opened at $26.89 on Wednesday. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $42.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 67.37%.

CUZ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Cousins Properties from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cousins Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

