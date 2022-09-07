Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,941 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLS. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Chart Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen increased their price target on Chart Industries to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chart Industries from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.60.

Chart Industries Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:GTLS opened at $186.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Chart Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $214.14. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.64 and a 200-day moving average of $175.39.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

