Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Lowers Stock Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,484,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,992,000 after acquiring an additional 460,493 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,407,000 after acquiring an additional 14,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 725,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,121,000 after acquiring an additional 177,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,107,000 after acquiring an additional 17,879 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 157,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,968,000 after acquiring an additional 34,232 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Price Performance

SFBS stock opened at $82.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.98 and a 200-day moving average of $84.27. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.01.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NASDAQ:SFBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.06. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 46.52% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $125.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.23 per share, for a total transaction of $76,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Irma Loya Tuder acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $153,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,669. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas A. Broughton purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.23 per share, with a total value of $76,230.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,174,131.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.31% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.