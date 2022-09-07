Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 85.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,872 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 11,241 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,441 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 237.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,276 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 17,795 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,768 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of LHC Group by 377.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $162.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.19. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.49. LHC Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.42 and a 52 week high of $185.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. It operates through five segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home and Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services, and Healthcare Innovations (HCI).

