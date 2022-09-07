Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Reduces Stock Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its position in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NHI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in National Health Investors in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in National Health Investors by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $708,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NHI shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.25.

In related news, Director Robert G. Adams bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NHI opened at $64.51 on Wednesday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.22 and a 1 year high of $67.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 12.92 and a quick ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is 246.58%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

