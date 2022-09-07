Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 18,759 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,759 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter worth $14,953,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 710.7% in the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 116,251 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,809,000 after acquiring an additional 101,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 57.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 240,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after acquiring an additional 88,180 shares in the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.55, for a total value of $202,536.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,714,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total value of $900,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $115.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.22 and its 200 day moving average is $110.69. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $135.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. KeyCorp upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sidoti raised EMCOR Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.75.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

