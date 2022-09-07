Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 21,036 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,036 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIGI. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 2,790.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group stock opened at $79.49 on Wednesday. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $94.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.61.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Selective Insurance Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock.

About Selective Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.