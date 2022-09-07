Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 30,555 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,555 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 143,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 11,823 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 18,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 312,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,216.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.62, for a total transaction of $29,609.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,432.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 1,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $41,319.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,208,216.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,269 shares of company stock worth $249,783. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blackstone Mortgage Trust to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.37. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.99 and a 12-month high of $34.04. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 44.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.74%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.64%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Articles

