Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 45,313 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY cut its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,313 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 149,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,014 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 419,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,514,000 after purchasing an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 22.1% during the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 925,241 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 167,739 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in First Financial Bankshares by 3.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,757 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $370,000. 54.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hovde Group reduced their target price on First Financial Bankshares to $44.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares to $46.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Financial Bankshares Trading Down 1.2 %

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.34 per share, for a total transaction of $39,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,160,400.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $41.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.47 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $42.86.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $139.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.87 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 42.97%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.24%.

First Financial Bankshares Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; commercial and industrial, municipal, agricultural, construction and development, farm, non-owner occupied and owner-occupied commercial real estate, residential, and consumer auto and non-auto loans to businesses, professional individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

Featured Stories

