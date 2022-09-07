Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 8,363 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY decreased its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 75.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,363 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Omnicell during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2,173.9% during the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

In related news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total transaction of $1,165,230.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Omnicell news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $1,678,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,640,992.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.93, for a total value of $1,165,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,496,263.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,265 shares of company stock worth $4,701,960. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Price Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $99.26 on Wednesday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.50 and a 52-week high of $187.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.43 and its 200 day moving average is $117.76. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.78, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.06.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $331.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.45 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Omnicell from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Omnicell from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.40.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

