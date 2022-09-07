Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Trims Holdings in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 84.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,572 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 27.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONE Gas by 952.0% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

ONE Gas Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE OGS opened at $79.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.52 and a 52 week high of $92.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.73.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.03). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $428.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.27%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states.

Featured Stories

