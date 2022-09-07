Mettalex (MTLX) Price Reaches $0.16 on Exchanges

Mettalex (MTLX) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Mettalex has a market capitalization of $175,405.08 and $15,734.00 worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mettalex coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000809 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Mettalex has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.
About Mettalex
Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mettalex’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8. Mettalex’s official website is mettalex.com.
Buying and Selling Mettalex
Receive News & Updates for Mettalex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mettalex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.