MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,386 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGEE. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGE Energy by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $416,000. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on MGE Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Shares of MGEE opened at $76.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. MGE Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $69.23 and a one year high of $86.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.80 and its 200-day moving average is $78.77.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a positive change from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.60%.

About MGE Energy

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

