MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives $53.31 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.31.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 280,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,089,828. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MGM Resorts International news, major shareholder Iac Inc. bought 148,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,440.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 64,672,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,637,117.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 280,273 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,828. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 624,530 shares of company stock valued at $21,491,264. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 715.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGM opened at $32.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.13 and a 200-day moving average of $36.26. The company has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.11. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. Equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.0025 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

