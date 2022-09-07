MicroBitcoin Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MBC)

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MicroBitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, MicroBitcoin has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. MicroBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $215,830.06 and approximately $15.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Groestlcoin (GRS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001507 BTC.
- KARMA (KARMA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- FairCoin (FAIR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.
- DIAMOND (DIAMOND) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00108097 BTC.
- DMD (DMD) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00068515 BTC.
- Giresunspor Token (GRS) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
About MicroBitcoin
MicroBitcoin (MBC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 48,015,783,231 coins and its circulating supply is 47,958,344,687 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. MicroBitcoin’s official website is microbitcoin.org.
MicroBitcoin Coin Trading
