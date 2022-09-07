Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Iyo Bank Ltd.’s 3rd Largest Position

Iyo Bank Ltd. increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,842 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,387 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.4% of Iyo Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Iyo Bank Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,108,943 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,401,940,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,096,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,149,038,000 after acquiring an additional 652,526 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Profile



Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.



