Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Cut by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,093 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.6% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $38,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.9% in the first quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 29,262 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 138,008 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 49,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,150,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.2% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Fundamental Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $253.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $241.51 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.73%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

