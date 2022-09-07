Midas (MIDAS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $60,546.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar. Midas has a market cap of $82.55 million and approximately $60,546.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Midas coin can currently be bought for $31.66 or 0.00164673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00008997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 55.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000148 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Midas

MIDAS is a coin. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 coins. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_news and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official website is midas.investments.

Buying and Selling Midas

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas Dollar Protocol is designed by the Midas Protocol team as the algorithmic stablecoin on Binance Smart Chain. Midas Dollar is a solution that can adjust its supply deterministically to move the price of the token in the direction of a target price to bring programmability and interoperability to DeFi. The official Midas Dollar Share ticker is “MDS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “MIDAS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

