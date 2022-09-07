MILC Platform (MLT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $289,675.00

MILC Platform (MLT) traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last seven days, MILC Platform has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MILC Platform has a total market cap of $8.02 million and approximately $289,675.00 worth of MILC Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MILC Platform coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000537 BTC on popular exchanges.

MILC Platform Coin Profile

MILC Platform’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,013,040 coins. MILC Platform’s official Twitter account is @MultiGamesICO.

MILC Platform Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MultiGames is an Online Casino Ethereum-Based platform. The MLT token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum. It is used on the platform for all transactions. “

