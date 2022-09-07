MileVerse Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.49 Million (MVC)

MileVerse (MVC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MileVerse coin can now be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges. MileVerse has a market cap of $16.49 million and $3.23 million worth of MileVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MileVerse has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MileVerse Profile

MileVerse’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,289,971,629 coins. MileVerse’s official website is mileverse.com. MileVerse’s official Twitter account is @MileVerse_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for MileVerse is medium.com/mileverse.

MileVerse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MileVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MileVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MileVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

