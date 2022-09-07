Million (MM) Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week

Million (MM) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Million has a total market capitalization of $2.75 million and $33,717.00 worth of Million was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Million has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. One Million coin can currently be bought for $2.75 or 0.00014309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,216.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00134845 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00036640 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Million Coin Profile

Million (MM) is a coin. Million’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Million is https://reddit.com/r/milliontoken.

Million Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MM Platform is designed to protect the global value of E-data, allowing users to quickly share and protect their own value and copyright. It combines centralized DB and decentralized Dapp to provide a cryptographic ecosystem that can pursue mutual benefits among users. “

