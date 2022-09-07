MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Reaches One Day Volume of $54.00

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00008828 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 2.5% lower against the dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $18.14 million and $54.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00232843 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004261 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005270 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.05 or 0.00412640 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,861,968 coins. The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MimbleWimbleCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using US dollars.

