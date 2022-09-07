Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Receives House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Mincon Group Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Mincon Group stock opened at GBX 102 ($1.23) on Tuesday. Mincon Group has a 1 year low of GBX 89 ($1.08) and a 1 year high of GBX 119.92 ($1.45). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 101.47. The company has a market capitalization of £216.72 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.74, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Get Mincon Group alerts:

Mincon Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. Mincon Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mincon Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mincon Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.