Minds Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MINDS)

Minds (MINDS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Minds has a market cap of $955,809.88 and $28,258.00 worth of Minds was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Minds has traded 29.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Minds coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Minds

Minds is a coin. Minds’ official Twitter account is @minds.

According to CryptoCompare, “Minds is an open source and decentralized social networking platform where users are rewarded with Minds tokens for contributions to the community. Their goal is to build a new model for content creators to take back their Internet freedom, revenue and social reach. The Minds token is a social networking utility built upon the Ethereum ERC-20 standard. Minds chose to issue its tokens on the Ethereum network because it is the leading open source, general purpose blockchain optimized for smart contracts. It includes sophisticated web tools to develop a user-friendly experience and has established broad credibility through market experience with mobile payments, distributed exchanges, cryptocurrencies and enterprise blockchain solutions “

