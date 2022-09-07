MinePlex (PLEX) Trading 50.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

MinePlex (PLEX) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. MinePlex has a market capitalization of $111.53 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of MinePlex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MinePlex coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00002037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MinePlex has traded 50.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.
MinePlex Coin Profile
MinePlex’s total supply is 414,720,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,574,750 coins. MinePlex’s official Twitter account is @mineplexio. MinePlex’s official message board is mineplex.io/blog. MinePlex’s official website is mineplex.io.
MinePlex Coin Trading
