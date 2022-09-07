Mineral (MNR) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $4.04 Million

Mineral (MNR) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Mineral coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Mineral has a market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $232,233.00 worth of Mineral was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mineral has traded up 9.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Mineral

MNR is a coin. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Mineral’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official website for Mineral is www.mineralhub.org. Mineral’s official Twitter account is @MonoretoSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mineral Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mineral Token will be created based on KRC-20 and will be created on the Klaytn platform. This is based on the Ethereum, which is used to slow the transaction processing of items in the game. To overcome, Klaytn can implement 3000-4000 TPS per second. It is aimed at personal ownership. This enables data transactions between users and users. In addition, it serves to help free trade of items between different games. “

