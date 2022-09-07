Minter Network (BIP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,550.00

Minter Network (BIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. Minter Network has a total market capitalization of $3.84 million and $1,550.00 worth of Minter Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Minter Network has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar. One Minter Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Minter Network

Minter Network (BIP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Minter Network’s total supply is 5,783,470,900 coins and its circulating supply is 6,170,994,269 coins. Minter Network’s official message board is medium.com/@MinterTeam. Minter Network’s official website is www.minter.network. Minter Network’s official Twitter account is @MinterTeam.

Minter Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Minter is a blockchain network based on the Tendermint engine. It uses a DPoS (Delegated Proof of Stake) consensus mechanism that allows for conducting near instant (up to 5sec.) cryptocurrency transactions and creating project coins with algorithmic price discovery. The BIP is a cryptocurrency created and developed to work within the Minter blockchain. It will serve the users as a medium of value exchange and the reserve currency for all of the other coins issued in the network, providing for instant and absolute liquidity. The BIP tokens will be mineable and can be exchanged for other coins issued in the Minter network and major cryptocurrencies. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minter Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Minter Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minter Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

