MintMe.com Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $103,087.00 (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 7th. Over the last seven days, MintMe.com Coin has traded 29.9% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0334 or 0.00000177 BTC on exchanges. MintMe.com Coin has a market cap of $6.20 million and approximately $103,087.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,835.26 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.00 or 0.08133659 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00186025 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00294246 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.90 or 0.00769314 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.65 or 0.00603373 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Profile

MINTME is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. MintMe.com Coin’s official message board is webchain.network/news/archive. MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

