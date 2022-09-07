MIR COIN Price Hits $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (MIR)

MIR COIN (MIR) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MIR COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MIR COIN has a total market capitalization of $1.97 million and $25,997.00 worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MIR COIN has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MIR COIN Coin Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 780,627,481 coins. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MIR COIN is www.mircoin.io. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

