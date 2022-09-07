Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P lifted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 100,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,736,000 after acquiring an additional 51,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $78.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.64. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $514,735.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

