Mission Produce (AVO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, September 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $278.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.85 million. Mission Produce had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect Mission Produce to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AVO opened at $15.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.35, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.02. Mission Produce has a 52 week low of $11.04 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens boosted their price target on Mission Produce to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded Mission Produce from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

In related news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,333.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 3,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $45,133.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,990.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan E. Giles sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $38,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,333.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,085 shares of company stock valued at $125,134. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Mission Produce by 53.3% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Mission Produce by 124.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,796 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.48% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, packaging, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It also provides value-added services, including ripening, bagging, custom packing, and logistical management.

