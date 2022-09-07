Mithril Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6.35 Million (MITH)

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Mithril coin can currently be purchased for $0.0240 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar. Mithril has a total market capitalization of $24.03 million and approximately $6.35 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009538 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000250 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril (MITH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. Mithril’s official message board is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Mithril Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

