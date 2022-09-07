Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in CI Financial were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of CI Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 181,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the first quarter worth $89,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in CI Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 738,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in CI Financial in the first quarter valued at $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CIXX opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.34. CI Financial Corp. has a one year low of $9.92 and a one year high of $24.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average of $13.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.1411 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.98%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. CIBC lowered their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

