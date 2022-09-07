Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $498,000 Stock Position in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 74.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,400 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $734,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Range Resources by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Range Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 634,008 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $11,305,000 after buying an additional 34,001 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Range Resources by 223.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,093,208 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $108,642,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209,030 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $16.56 and a twelve month high of $37.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.11.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Range Resources ( NYSE:RRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RRC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,754.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

