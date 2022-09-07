Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,017 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 13,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the first quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 239.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,090 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 122.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,823 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,319 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDS stock opened at $16.23 on Wednesday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.46 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.50.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 3.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

