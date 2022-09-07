Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $652,000 Position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in EPR Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPR. Janney Montgomery Scott raised EPR Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on EPR Properties from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of EPR Properties to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

EPR Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $42.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $41.14 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The company has a current ratio of 9.00, a quick ratio of 9.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.56.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.63). EPR Properties had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $160.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPR Properties will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.84%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 183.33%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

