Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $714,000 Stock Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp reduced its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 56,768 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Macerich were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Macerich by 201.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Macerich during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in Macerich by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MAC. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Macerich from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Macerich from $11.25 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Macerich from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Macerich from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.45.

Macerich Stock Performance

Macerich Dividend Announcement

Shares of MAC opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $22.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.33%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In other news, President Edward C. Coppola purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.28 per share, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.28 per share, with a total value of $411,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 515,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,301,796.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, for a total transaction of $237,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,731.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 125,000 shares of company stock worth $1,173,450. Insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Further Reading

