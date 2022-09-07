Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Lowers Stock Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,882 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Gentex were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Gentex by 5.4% during the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gentex by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Haverford Trust Co increased its stake in Gentex by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 8,936 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Stock Performance

Shares of GNTX opened at $26.48 on Wednesday. Gentex Co. has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

GNTX has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Gentex from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Gentex to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gentex from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $37.50 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.75.

Gentex Profile

(Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.