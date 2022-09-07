Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 3,700 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Vontier were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vontier by 5.7% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Vontier by 38.1% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vontier by 51.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Vontier by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 44,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of Vontier stock opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. Vontier Co. has a 1-year low of $20.91 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Vontier Announces Dividend

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. Vontier had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 97.01%. The company had revenue of $776.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 2,670 shares of Vontier stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total transaction of $63,759.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,544. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Vontier to $29.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.