Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Purchases 4,400 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schneider National by 700.0% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Schneider National during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $22.05 on Wednesday. Schneider National, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.69 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup set a $26.00 target price on shares of Schneider National in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Schneider National from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

