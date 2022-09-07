Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Sells 5,800 Shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its position in shares of O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in O-I Glass were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in O-I Glass by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in O-I Glass by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in O-I Glass by 104.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 138,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 70,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 110,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after buying an additional 58,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on O-I Glass from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America upgraded O-I Glass from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays downgraded O-I Glass from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

O-I Glass Trading Down 0.6 %

OI stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. O-I Glass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.64 and a twelve month high of $17.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.78.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. O-I Glass had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 37.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About O-I Glass



O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

