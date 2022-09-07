Mixin (XIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $115.39 Million

Mixin (XIN) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Mixin has a market cap of $115.39 million and $47,688.00 worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Mixin has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $192.61 or 0.01001754 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,270.26 or 1.00221353 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Mixin Coin Profile

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 599,081 coins. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork. The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mixin is mixin.one.

Mixin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mixin (XIN) bills itself as a free and lightning-fast peer-to-peer transactional network for digital assets. Leveraging Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) and Byzantine Fault-Tolerant protocols, Mixin aspires to help other blockchains 'achieve trillions of TPS, sub-second final confirmations, zero transaction fees, enhanced privacy, and unlimited extensibility'. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), Mixin Network (Backup) “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

