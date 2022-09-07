Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (MIX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc (LON:MIX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, September 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Monday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Stock Performance

Shares of LON:MIX opened at GBX 68.50 ($0.83) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 72.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 74.64. Mobeus Income & Growth VCT has a twelve month low of GBX 66 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 81.50 ($0.98). The company has a market capitalization of £93.90 million and a PE ratio of 244.64.

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mobeus Income & Growth VCT Plc is a venture capital trust which specializes in investments in mature stage investments in unquoted companies. However, it can co-invest in larger mature unquoted companies. The fund seeks to invest in companies based in the United Kingdom. It initially invests from £0.02 million ($0.03 million) to £1 million ($1.56 million) in its portfolio companies.

