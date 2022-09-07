MobieCoin (MBX) Price Down 14.2% Over Last Week

MobieCoin (MBX) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, MobieCoin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. MobieCoin has a market cap of $3.61 million and $34,795.00 worth of MobieCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MobieCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005204 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 203.4% against the dollar and now trades at $171.07 or 0.00890258 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002470 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00861206 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00016332 BTC.
MobieCoin Profile
The Reddit community for MobieCoin is https://reddit.com/r/MobiePay. MobieCoin’s official Twitter account is @Mobie_Pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.
