MobileCoin Reaches Market Cap of $71.49 Million (MOB)

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. One MobileCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.96 or 0.00005046 BTC on popular exchanges. MobileCoin has a total market cap of $71.49 million and $954,729.00 worth of MobileCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MobileCoin has traded down 5.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MobileCoin Profile

MobileCoin (CRYPTO:MOB) is a Merkle coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. MobileCoin’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 74,218,324 coins. MobileCoin’s official website is mobilecoin.foundation. MobileCoin’s official Twitter account is @mobilecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

MobileCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The MobileCoin Protocol is a set of rules that define a decentralized cryptocurrency. Anyone is free to review the open soure code that implements the protocol, to verify that it is correct or to propose improvements. The MobileCoin Foundation will oversee development of the MobileCoin software in GitHub. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MobileCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MobileCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MobileCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

