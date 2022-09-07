Moeda Loyalty Points Market Capitalization Hits $998,303.55 (MDA)

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $998,303.55 and approximately $40,323.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0509 or 0.00000271 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

About Moeda Loyalty Points

MDA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official website is moedaseeds.com. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Moeda Loyalty Points

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moeda Loyalty Points directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moeda Loyalty Points should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moeda Loyalty Points using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

