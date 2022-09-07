Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) Trading 4.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Moeda Loyalty Points (MDA) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. Moeda Loyalty Points has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and approximately $34,300.00 worth of Moeda Loyalty Points was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moeda Loyalty Points coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0523 or 0.00000271 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moeda Loyalty Points has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005184 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,294.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004368 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005303 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005181 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002651 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00135293 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00036875 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022806 BTC.

Moeda Loyalty Points Coin Profile

Moeda Loyalty Points (CRYPTO:MDA) is a coin. It launched on August 27th, 2017. Moeda Loyalty Points’ total supply is 19,628,888 coins. The official website for Moeda Loyalty Points is moedaseeds.com. The Reddit community for Moeda Loyalty Points is /r/MoedaBanking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moeda Loyalty Points’ official Twitter account is @moedabanking and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOEDA is a Cooperative Crypto Credit Banking-as-a-Service Platform designed to provide a mobile lending system. Moeda will provide a multi-purpose digital identity and opportunities to build credit-worthiness and reputation. It will also give investors real-time transparency of SDG-aligned Impact Investment, trust of cryptographically assured blockchain records and contracts while facilitating the scaling of community investments, payment transactions and service more customers online. Moeda Tokens (MDA) are backed by a social contract in loyal support of Green Cross Brazil to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The tokens will be transferable once the sale has concluded. “

