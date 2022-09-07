Molten Ventures (LON:GROW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $326.20

Molten Ventures Plc (LON:GROW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 326.20 ($3.94) and last traded at GBX 329.60 ($3.98), with a volume of 40787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341.20 ($4.12).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Molten Ventures from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,050 ($12.69) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th.

Get Molten Ventures alerts:

Molten Ventures Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 427.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 571.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £488.68 million and a PE ratio of 172.47.

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures Plc, formerly known as Draper Esprit plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Molten Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molten Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.