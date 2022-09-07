MonaCoin Market Capitalization Reaches $29.48 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 7th. MonaCoin has a market cap of $29.48 million and approximately $67,319.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MonaCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded down 5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get MonaCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,898.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,542.92 or 0.08164327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00027667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.90 or 0.00189973 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55.58 or 0.00294093 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.10 or 0.00778379 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.13 or 0.00603894 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001247 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org.

MonaCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MonaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MonaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.