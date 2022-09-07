Monero Classic (XMC) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Monero Classic has traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar. One Monero Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001740 BTC on major exchanges. Monero Classic has a market cap of $6.44 million and approximately $23,459.00 worth of Monero Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $148.91 or 0.00770889 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000082 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000168 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero Classic

Monero Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2018. Monero Classic’s total supply is 19,176,436 coins. Monero Classic’s official Twitter account is @MoneroClassic and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Monero Classic is monero-classic.org. The Reddit community for Monero Classic is https://reddit.com/r/MoneroClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneroClassic (XMC) is a hard fork of Monero (XMR) blockchain which will maintain the original blockchain after the ASIC-resistant hard fork that took place in 2018. XMC does not change the CryptoNight algorithm allowing for ASICs to be used for mining. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

